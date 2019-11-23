An indictment is not Conviction, Fani-Kayode throws weight behind Allen Onyema

By Idowu Bankole

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday has thrown his support behind the embattled CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema saying the Air Peace CEO is a profoundly good man and he is not a rogue or a fraudster.

Fani-Kayode made this known on Saturday via his verified twitter handle where he says Allen Onyema is a patriot.

Also read:

The former Aviation minister says he believes Onyeam will weather the storm.

” An indictment is not a conviction until proven by a law court. I have no doubt that he will weather this storm and will be vindicated in the end,” he says

Recall that Vanguard had earlier reported that the American Government had indicted Allen Onyema in an alleged bank fraud of about 44million US dollars.

Allen Onyema had on Saturday, Swiftly, denied any wrongdoing saying he had never been involved in any money laundering and that all transactions went through the central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Vanguard