Amanda Akunne wins Miss African Golden pageant

By Ayo Onikoyi

This year’s Miss African Golden pageant (Season two) has come to an end with Miss Amanda Akunne, who was Miss Morocco at the pageant emerging winner.

Amanda Akuune defeated 24 other contestants to emerge winner. At the grand finale last night she was presented with her prize which includes a brand new car and a trip to Dubai.

“Winning is only a part of the many hurdles of responsibilities on the Miss African Golden show. As often said, to whom much is given, much is expected. Moving forward, Miss African Golden team is excited to impact her world positively, working with her new queen Miss Amanda Akunne. Long may she reign,” enthused Sapphire Obi Ogodo, the head honcho at SS Multimedia Channels Limited, the franchise owners of Actors Unleashed Reality TV show, Miss Africa Golden and Africa Golden Awards

Miss Africa Golden (MAG) is a Pan African Pageant that heralds contestants from over 17 African Countries. MAG promotes child care in Africa and campaigns against all child vices. Africa Golden Awards recognises and honours outstanding achievements of diverse industry professionals.

“There is a need to raise queens who would use their good office to cater to the needs of African kids and kick against all child vices,” Ogodo added.

