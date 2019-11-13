Altafini: Unlike Messi, Ronaldo hasn’t dribbled past anyone in years

Jose Altafini has joined Fabio Capello in questioning Cristiano Ronaldo following his recent outburst after being substituted in Juventus’ Serie A match against AC Milan.

Ronaldo was hauled off after 55 minutes by the manager Maurizio Sarri after a lacklustre display and his lack of dribbling was questioned by Capello. He then went straight down the tunnel and left the stadium before the end of the game.

Now Altafini, the former Milan, Napoli and Juventus striker, did not filter his words when talking about the incident.”The truth is that Cristiano creates many scoring chances,” he said.

“He enjoys when the ball is played to him the penalty box. But another reality is that he does not takes on players anymore. Capello is right.”He further went on to compare Ronaldo’s situation with that of Lionel Messi.

“He has not dribbled past anyone for years,” he added.”He isn’t like Messi, who at the age of 32, dribbles past three or four players and finishes off with a goal.

Cristiano stands out more for his power inside the box.”Altafini’s words are sure to add more fuel to the fire which started after Ronaldo’s angry reaction.

