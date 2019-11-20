ALMPO to host 2019 Mobile Money Conference

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO) is set to host the 2019 Mobile Money Conference.

The Chairman ALMPO, Mr. Chinedu Onuoha, disclosed this while addressing journalists about the conference themed: “Mobile Money: Beyond Payments”, in Lagos.

According to Onuoha, “The objective of this year’s event slated for November 27th is to forge a collaborative approach towards harnessing new initiatives and opportunity areas that will accelerate mobile money adoption and deepen financial inclusion.”

He said: “The Conference remains a platform for mobile money operators, regulators, and other stakeholders to discuss current situations, challenges and advancements of mobile money in Nigeria.

“The event is expected to pull c-level participants across payment and non-payment ecosystems in Nigeria.”

The event will be graced by Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, Modibbo Hamman Tukur, Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, and many other dignitaries.

