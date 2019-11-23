Allen Onyema not guilty until proven by court — Lawyer

By Emmanuel Okogba

Allen Onyema, Air Peace CEO who has been charged with financial fraud to the tune of twenty million dollars by the US Government is not guilty until proven otherwise by the court according to Barrister Kabir Akingbolu, a member Ekiti State Judicial Service Commission.

A warrant of arrest which was signed by Justin Anand, an American magistrate of the United States District Court of the Northern District of Georgia, on November 19 was issued against the Air Peace Chairman for alleged money laundering and bank fraud in the United States.

READ ALSO:

Akingbolu is of the opinion that since it is just an indictment which means a mere accusation of wrongdoing and not a conviction, Onyema cannot be declared guilty just yet.

Speaking with Vanguard, “An indictment generally means accusation of wrongdoing. So in common parlance, it is nothing more than mere allegation or accusation.

“In America, an indictment may mean more than mere allegation but may mean a formal document or statement of an offence, as framed by the prosecuting authority of the State, and found by the grand jury. In Nigeria, such a statement is regarded as a charge sheet which contains a statement of offence and punishment.

“On the other hand, a conviction means a judgment of condemnation entered by a court having jurisdiction; the act or process of finding someone guilty, or the state of being found guilty of any crime by a law court. Indictment as a general term does not include guilt but an allegation against someone which if proven may lead to a conviction. Conviction then means to find someone guilty.”

Meanwhile, a team of legal luminaries have been briefed by the chairman of Air Peace airline to prove that the fraud and money laundering allegations against him and his Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Ejiroghene Eghagha by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia are false, as he complied with extant financial laws.

VANGUARD