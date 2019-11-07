Alleged picture of dead woman standing at own funeral takes over social media

A viral picture of a dead woman reportedly standing at her own funeral on Thursday took over the social media.

A Twitter user had shared the picture that showed a woman standing at her own funeral, Which according to him is a commendable “improvement”.

According to the Twitter user, identified as Stravensky, the lady died and during her funeral, the corpse was fashionably dressed up by her family and made to stand at her funeral.

“This lady passed away and they have her body standing up at her #funeral. May look odd but this shows some real improvements” He wrote.

This lady passed away and they have her body standing up at her #funeral. May look odd but this shows some real improvements pic.twitter.com/qpob18tskb — Stravensky (@Stravensky7) November 6, 2019

The location of this incident was not disclosed.

