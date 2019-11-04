Alleged N23 billion for oil region inadequate — COSEYL

By Chinonso Alozie

The Coalition of South East Youths Leaders, COSEYL, Monday alleged that the budgetary allocation of N23 billion for Niger Delta Areas, would not go a long way in developing the region.

The President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, spoke in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, where he called on the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to work towards the increase of the monetary allocation to the region.

Another reason for which COSEYL, made the call was that there were over twelve thousand abandoned projects in the region and that it would not be enough to execute both old and new projects in the areas.

According to COSEYL, “We call on the distinguish Senators and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning headed by our dynamic and administrator par excellence , Hajia Zainab Ahmed to enhance the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in order to enable it to achieve the required development in the oil-rich region that is begging for attention.

“It is very important to execute projects that will make life better for the people and at the same time provide employment for the teeming youths in the region.

“This feat can only be achieved by making an adequate monetary allocation to the ministry that oversees the oil-rich region.

“The recent revelation that there are 12,000 abandoned projects in the Niger Delta Region is a total confirmation that the N23 billion approved for the ministry is definitely inadequate.

“The Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is very resourceful, articulate, a prudent manager of lean resources and an uncommon performer par excellence.

“We believe in his ability to deliver on the mandate of Mr President to develop the Niger Delta region in line with the next level agenda. He will reposition the region for progress and development.

“But it will be difficult for the Minister to perform the magic for which he is known for with N23 billion for previously awarded contracts and new contracts that are very pertinent for the development of the region hence this appeal for an increase in the Ministry’s budgetary allocation in order to make the desired impact.”