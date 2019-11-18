By Onozure Dania

A Prosecution witness, Mr Kayode Makinde, yesterday told a Lagos High court sitting in Igbosere, of how he saw one of the two brothers Saheed Obadimeji and Ayodeji Obadimeji, who murdered his teenage son, was holding his head.

He said they cut his head from the body and they were holding it when I got to the Police station. Makinde a Welder said that one of the defendant’s was holding his son’s head while the other was holding the remaining parts of the body.

The witness who is the first prosecution witness, and was led in evidence in chief by the Lagos state prosecution counsel Mr Yusuf Sule, said that he knowns the defendants and that they live in the same area, at Sapati Town in Ibeju- Lekki.

He told Justice Adedoye Akintoye that the defendants are of the same mother but different father. Makinde said that one of his neighbour’s simply known as Femi, had sent his son Joseph Makinde, a 13-year-old teenager, on an errand to the next street at Sapati Town in Ibeju- Lekki, to help him withdraw money from Automated Teller Machine ATM, when he was killed.

He said that his son who doesn’t stay out late, had left the house at about 6:30 pm, for the ATM, and after waiting and looking for him and he couldn’t find him, he then went to make a report of a missing person at Elemoro Police station at Ibeju- Lekki. The witness said after making the report, he was told to come back after 24 hours, to the Police station.

Makinde said ” On the next day, I returned to the Police Station and the police took me to were a Police patrol van was parked and showed me the booth of the van and said look in the back, and immediately I saw the dead body of my son, the first defendant was holding his head while the second one was holding the body”.

” The Police arrested Femi who sent my son on an errand, to the ATM, they took the defendants to Panti and at Panti, I was asked what happened and I narrated what had happened to them and they told me they were working on it,” He said.

During Cross-examination by the defendants’ counsel Miss Emma Nidiyo, the witness told the court that he met the defendants with his son’s head at the police station.

When asked if it was the Police that told him that it was the defendants that killed his son, he said ‘they ( the defendants) confirmed that they killed him’.

He said that before his son died, he has never seen him with the defendants and they were not friends with his son. When he was also asked how well he knew his neighbour Femi, who sent his son on an errand, he said he knows him very well as he is his friend in the area.

Makinde when asked on the last time he saw Femi, he said it’s been long he saw him, as he no longer lives in the area anymore. However, Justice Akintoye adjourned the case to January 20, for the continuation of trial.

The Lagos state government had on October 10, arraigned the two brothers, Saheed Obadimeji 19 and Ayodeji Obadimeji 20, before the court, for allegedly killing a teenage boy by cutting off his head for the purpose of selling it, at a sum of N200,000.

The duo who reside at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Lagos State Prosecutor, Mr Babtunde Sunmonu, had told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offences on November 27, 2018, at 8.30 p.m, at an uncompleted building in Sapati town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

He said that the defendants cornered one Joseph Makinde, who was sent on an errand by one of their neighbours, lured him into an uncompleted building and killed him.

He said the defendants, however, cut off the head of the victim to sell at a price of N200,000.

The offences according to the prosecution contravened Sections 222 (1) (a) and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Vanguard News