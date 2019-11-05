Breaking News
Alleged Fraud: Maina’s ill-health stalls his trial

Maina
Abdulrasheed Maina and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami

The trial of former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina and his son, charged with 12 counts bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud”, was stalled on Tuesday, due to his ill-health

A medical letter was brought to the court by an officer of the Nigerian Correctional Services to Justice Okon Abang stating the reason Mr Maina could not appear in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abang had fixed Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Nov 6 and Nov. 7 for the continuation of trial of Maina, who is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency on a 12-count charge bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.”

However, Maina pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him by the EFCC.

However, at the resumed trial on Tuesday, Justice Abang, who adjourned till Nov. 7 for the continuation of trial of Maina, ordered that the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Medical and Welfare of the Nigerian Correctional Services should examine Mr Maina and the medical report made available to the court in the next adjourned date.

