Alleged fraud: Dokpesi gets court’s approval for foreign medical trip

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, granted the request by the Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, to travel abroad for medical attention.

Justice John Tsoho, who granted the application filed by the defence lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), also granted the application for adjournment.

The judge later adjourned the matter till January 21, January 22 and January 23 for the defendant counsel to open their defence.

Dokpesi had urged the court to order the release of his international passports in custody of the deputy chief registrar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to allow him travel to the American Hospital, Dubai, London Hospital in the United Kingdom and to Liberia to attend his honourary award by the Liberian government on December 8.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Dokpesi, before Justice Tsoho for allegedly receiving N2.1 billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in 2015. (NAN)

Vanguard