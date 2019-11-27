By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

An Igbo group, Ogbako-Igbo led by the President, Vitalis Ajumbe, yesterday said that the United States allegation of fraud linking the Managing Director of Air peace airline, Allen Onyema, was the handiwork of enemies trying to pull down businesses owned by Igbo in the country.

Vitalis alongside his members spoke in Owerri, they recalled that it was the same drama that played out some time with Innoson motors and Ibeto cement companies said to be owned by the Igbo.

They also mentioned that Onyema’s trouble started when he helped to repatriate stranded Nigerians in the period of South Africa, xenophobic attacks and that such gesture could be of advantage in the 2023 politics.

The Ogbako-Igbo said: “I am sure that you all are aware of the trending news of the fraud allegation against our brother, Allen Onyema, the Managing Director of Air Peace Airline emanating from the United States of America.

“This allegation has been denied severally by Mr Onyema as according to him, he never defrauds any bank. He never defrauded any person. That what he did was purely business transactions. Those who are insinuating fraud case against Mr Onyema are enemies of the Ndigbo who again, want to pull down any thriving Igbo business.

“Mr Onyema’s investment in the aviation industry has reshaped the airline operations. I guess he drew trouble to himself when he evacuated the stranded Nigerians in South Africa.”

They pointed out, “This rose his profile and jealousy stepped in. Some politicians in Nigeria thought he may have interest in politics come 2023 as the Igbos are clamouring for President.

“While some gave it their own interpretations. So, they must cut his wings before he files. This, we believe, is what is playing out in all these allegations against Mr Onyema.

“Severally, Igbo business interests have been targeted in order to ruin our economy, but unfortunately, the harder they come, the harder Igbos survive. Recall that Ibeto cement case, which crashed the price of bags of cement how he was targeted and nearly destroyed. Innoson motors were also targeted.”