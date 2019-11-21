The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate an alleged $195,500,000 contract awarded to an Israeli security firm to secure Nigeria’s waterways by the Ministry of Transportation.

This is a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) at the plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion earlier, Kalu said that the amount if converted to naira would be over N93billion.

Kalu said that there is an urgent need to investigate the matter because the money used in paying the Israeli security company was borrowed and it will be due for repayment by June 2020.

He alleged that of the 95 million dollars, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) sourced $30,400,000 without consulting the National Assembly for approval.

Citing relevant sections of the Constitution about powers of NASS, the lawmaker said that due process was not followed, hence the need to probe the matter further.

Kalu recalled that the eighth Assembly had carried out a similar probe on the alleged contract scam in 2018.

“What is meant for Nigerians should be spent for Nigerians because the security of the Nigerian waterways cannot be placed in the hands of foreigners,” he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase mandated Committees on Marine and Institutions and Public Procurement to investigate and report back within four weeks for further legislative actions.

Vanguard News Nigeria.