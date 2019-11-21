ALGON to hold National workshop Dec 10

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ozoro

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, has scheduled 10 December 2019 for a one-day National workshop for political office holders in the 774 local governments Areas, in an effort to reposition, positively manage and develop the full potentials of local governments economically and politically.

The workshop with the theme: “Developing the Economic & Political Full Potentials of Local Governments in Nigeria” is in collaboration with Meritlink Consulting and would take place at the Merit House, 22 J. T. Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja.

ALGON, in a statement by its President, Mr. Kolade Alabi, said the workshop which is for key political office holders in Nigeria is targeted at Local Government Chairmen, their vice, leaders, deputies, majority leaders and one councillor of Legislative Arms, secretaries to Local Governments, two supervisory councillors and special Advisers to Chairmen.

Alabi noted that the workshop “is expected to broaden the understanding of political office holders in local governments who are the major stakeholders in local governments’ administration on how to examine and identify the full potentials of local governments and area councils by positioning them to promote local economic development in areas under their jurisdictions.”

He added that the workshop “would be the first of its kind for political officeholders in the 774 local governments to share ideas and discuss how Local Governments can become more effective in promoting local economic development in their various areas”.

The speakers at the workshop include

Professor Shehu Dalhatu of the Department of Political Science, Bayero, University, Kano, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN, Hon. Greatman John Chukwuka, 1st Member, Delta State Local Government Service Commission and a Director at the NFIU.

