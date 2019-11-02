Alaghodaro 2019: BENCCIMA, state govt revive Edo Trade Fair

The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) in collaboration with the Edo State Government has concluded plans to revive the Edo Trade Fair with the hosting of the 2019 edition of the fair, in a renewed effort to drive productivity and economic prosperity in the state.

The Fair holds at the Trade Fair Permanent Site, Aerodrome Close, Off Goodwill Street, Off Ekehuan Road, Benin City, and would attract local and international businesses to stimulate commerce as well as local, bilateral and multilateral business collaborations in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said the 2019 edition of the fair would revive the once prestigious gathering of entrepreneurs and businesses within the state and beyond.

According to him, “This year’s Alaghodaro Summit is going to be different as we will also be reviving Edo Trade Fair, which had not been held for over a decade. The hosting of the trade fair is a testament to the reforms in reviving economic activities in the state. We have a lot of productive activity ongoing in the state, with a lot happenings at the Edo Production Center as well as the oil palm and rubber concerns operating in the state.”

President, BENCCIMA, Evang. (Dr.) Mrs. Helen Atekha-Odewingie, said the chamber, which has over 200 members, is delighted that the Fair is being revived, adding, “We are set for the fair and would be welcoming traders from within the state and across the country.

“We also expect some international businesses and visitors too. She said the chamber expects over 1 million visitors from within and outside the country, including businessmen, investors, customers, government officials and representatives of important trading houses and those seeking joint-venture partnerships.”

She said there has been a lot of buzz about the event as it was being revived after over a decade that it last held, noting that all necessary arrangements have been concluded to have a good outing.

Vanguard Nigeria News