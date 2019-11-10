Alaghodaro 2019: 2000 youths apply for job summit

As firms ready to offer immediate employment

Over 2000 youths across the 18 Local Government Area (LGAs) of Edo State have applied to attend the Alaghodaro Job Fair, holding on Monday, November 11, 2019, as part of events lined up for the Alaghodaro 2019 Summit.

The summit which started on Friday 8, November and ends on Tuesday 12, November 2019, is being organised to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s third year anniversary and would attract captains of industries, investors, youths, women groups, among others.

According to Head, Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), Mrs Ukinebo Dare, the job fair, which will be jointly organized by the agency, Jobberman and BusinessDay will bring together employees and employers of labour to a roundtable for networking and subsequent employment.

She noted that over 100 exhibitors who have benefitted directly or indirectly from Obaseki-led administration’s job creation and entrepreneurship development initiatives will be present at the job fair.

She listed some companies and partners who will be attending the event to fill vacancies to include; Edo Specialist Hospital, Axa Mansard, Uber, Alliance, Opay, Bolt, among others, noting that opportunities exist for roles in the health sector, legal services, insurance, ride-hailing, customer care, among others.

“Over 300 vacant roles would also be filled on that day for the National Sports Festival (NSF), which will be held in Edo State next year. One of our partners, Uber, the popular ride-hailing service, has already offered a 50 per cent discount on rides during the event. O-Pay is also preparing to unveil some of its services in the state at the event”, Dare added.

The agency head advised participants to come to the event with their Curriculum Vitae (CV) as there will be an on-the-spot interview and immediate employment opportunities for participants.

According to her, “For the Alaghodaro Summit, we would have a job fair on November 11, where we would showcase the impact of Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs). At the event, our partners are expected to showcase how the various partnerships with the state government have helped in creating employment and skills development opportunities.”

“Already over 2000 candidates have registered to participate in the Job Summit. Employers within the state and beyond would come in to interview candidates, and participants have the opportunity of getting immediate employment.

She continued: “The Obaseki-led government is doing so much in terms of creating employment opportunities for its teeming youths. At least 150,000 jobs have been created directly and indirectly through EdoJobs, in addition to the several training that are ongoing to improve skills.

“This event is another opportunity for us to engage with the youths, know the impact of these job creation programmes and chart paths to improve because it is all about the Edo people. It is going to bring together employers from all parts of the country to a roundtable with Edo youths for networking and employment.”

Vanguard