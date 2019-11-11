Alabi, 43, seeks N10m for Kidney transplant

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Alabi Ayanda, 43, a marketer from Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State urgently requires N10 million for kidney transplant.

Alabi’s travails started in 2013 when he noticed disorder in his body functionality.

At the Nephrology Clinic of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, he was diagnosed with Adult Polycystic Kidney Disease and admitted for three months, and later discharged with instruction to attend regular check-ups.

By 2014 to 2015 he was on his feet again, but earlier 2019 he started experiencing discomfort again which took him back to the hospital. Since then he has been battling with the ailment, undergoing dialysis twice a week, but now once weekly, because of financial constraint.

Family and friends has been his sustainers as they have spent close to N2million for his up keep at the dialysis centre.

Consultant Nephrologist at LASUTH, Dr. T.I. Umeizudike, confirmed the diagnosis noting that an abdominopelvic sonography revealed bilateral enlarged kidneys with ill-definition of their outlines.

He said from the diagnosis, Alabi requires an urgent kidney transplant to keep him alive as both kidneys have failed.

Financing his continued dialysis at the centre is a challenge family and friends cannot keep up with, thus Alabi is pleading with good spirited Nigerians, corporate and individuals to help save his life.

If you are touched, and motivated to assist, kindly contact the family on 08086809834 or 08029628271 or donate to Access Bank account number: 0018355851, Alabi Ayanda Rasaq.

