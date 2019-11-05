Akwa-Ibom varsity sacks 8 lecturers over alleged extortion, sexual harassment

By Harris Emanuel & Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Authorities of Akwa Ibom State University on Tuesday disclosed that eight lecturers have been sacked over alleged extortion and sexual harassment of students.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga dropped the hints while interacting with newsmen at Ikot Akpaden, adding that an associate professor has already been indicted by a panel and would soon face stiff sanction.

Prof Ibanga stated that some of the sacked lecturers were in court challenging the punitive measures, adding that 10 students involved in cultism were also caught by the management of the institution.

He said the students who were caught at the junction of the main campus with a mini coffin, red clothes and axes where on their way to an initiation ceremony.

He noted that the university was doing its best to instill sanity and discipline among lecturers and students alike, noting that cases of immoralities were thoroughly investigated by the management before disciplinary measures are carried out.

He said, “The appointment of 8 lecturers have been terminated by the university bordering on sexual harassment and extortion. “As we speak, a notorious one is on ground and the person will not go scot-free.

“Some of the cases are still in court. I swore to run an institution that can stand the test of time. We are doing the best to bring sanity to the institution.

” I have given the students a helpline number. And if they are afraid to call, they can send text and we will follow it up.

“When there is a complain against a lecturer, we give such lecturer query to explain. In fact, students came in the face of a lecturer and told him that he collected money from them. We are doing our best to restore sanity. ”

On staff welfare and development, Prof Ibanga commended Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmnauel for adequate funding of the institution, noting that many lectuerers have benefited from programmes both within and outside the country.

He added that the varsity has signed agreement s with several organizations and bodies with a view to ensuring the development of key infrastructure and programmes.

Vanguard News