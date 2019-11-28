Akwa Ibom monarch wants councils to expand IGR base

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

An Akwa Ibom monarch, Etebom Samuel Efik has advised Local Government Councils to look into other areas of the economy to expand their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base rather than depending solely on the monthly allocations from the Federal purse.

Besides, he advised them to establish mechanized farming schemes in their areas to provide employment to the teeming unemployed youths.

“The idea of Local Governments having to depend solely on Federal Government monthly allocation is lamentable. They should make more efforts to generate revenue internally so as to alleviate the economic and unemployment challenges prevalent in every local government in the country”, the monarch said at his coronation ceremony at Onna in On a council of the state.

ALSO READ: Gov Abiodun vows to deal with illegal toll operators in Ogun

The Royal Father, who was installed as the clan head of Booking, also spoke against superstitious beliefs and some harmful traditional practices including “the unsavory practice of coercing widows to choose another member of the late husband’s family as her new spouse bespeaks the repugnancy of our traditional biases.’’

He advocated the need to educate the people that “it is not witchcraft that causes every misfortune that befalls us, such as sickness, joblessness or death, we need to open our minds to the fact that self-employment is often not only more beneficial but also very achievable for most of us.’’

Efik, a lawyer urged the people “to move away from the relics of the ignorant and self-limiting past” and thanked the Governor for finding him worthy to be recognized as the Clan Head of Oniong and promised to offer himself for the service of his people.

In his remarks, Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel gave assurance that the state government was committed to partnering with the royal fathers to ensure sustainable peace and development of the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Works, Ephraim Inyangeyen said the state government in according recognition and respect to traditional rulers has moved to strengthen the partnership with the royal fathers as part of efforts to ensure peace in all communities of the state.

“We hold the traditional rulers in the highest esteem, with their support contributions, peace and development will continue to reign in the local government areas of the state,’’ he said.

The governor who commended the people of the clan for the spirit of brotherhood described the new Clan Head as an accomplished professional and called on the people to rally around him to ensure that the clan will continue to be one the leading clans in the local government.

Vanguard News