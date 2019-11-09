Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State command, Mr Zaki Ahmed, has ordered for discreet investigation of the killing of one Mr Godwin Thomas allegedly by a yet to be identified police officer.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by SP Odiko MacDon on behalf of the CP entitled, “ Update on shooting at Ndiya Ikot Ukrab”

It reads, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has received a report on the very unfortunate and unacceptable incident that happened on Thursday, October 7th, at Ndiya Ikot Ukab in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the State where one Mr Godwin Thomas was shot dead by a yet to be identified alleged Police Officer.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred after a marriage ceremony which was well attended at the above location and that there were Police personnel from within the State and neigbouring States on escort duties.

“Our preliminary findings further showed that, as at the time of the incident, the security personnel from Akwa Ibom Government House had left the area.

“While the identity of the perpetrator of this dastardly act is for now unknown, the Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed has ordered for a more discreet investigation to be quickly carried out to unravel the perpetrator of the said crime and prosecute same.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the deceased and wish to reiterate the Command’s readiness in protecting lives and property and combating crimes in all parts of the State”