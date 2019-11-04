By Dapo Akinrefon

Chairman of the Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, central zone, Mr Kennedy Olorogun has raised an alarm over a move by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to have allegedly coerce Ijaw leaders to endorse the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, set up a few days ago.

Olorogun, in a statement on Tuesday, alleged that Akpabio has already summoned the IYC leaders to a meeting on Wednesday.

He said it was unfortunate that the minister was showing desperation in his efforts to take control of the affairs of the commission.

The IYC leader advised the IYC president to be mindful of his romance with Akpabio.

He said: “As very serious stakeholders in the Niger Delta project, we cannot sit and watch a single individual cause problems for the entire region.

“We condemn unequivocally and in very clear terms, the attempt by the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to control the NDDC for his personal gains.

“In a move to pocket the NDDC, Akpabio is causing division and is trying to break the ranks of Ijaw leaders. A case in point is a meeting he has arranged to induce some leaders of the IYC. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 5th.

“Akpabio wants the IYC leaders to endorse his interim management committee.

“Some of us with conscience have disassociated ourselves from the said meeting and warn every Ijaw youth leader who loves our region to stay off that meeting.

“We urge the Senate to come out strong on this matter. Nominees of the president for the board of the NDDC have been screened and ready to be confirmed. We expect the Senate to save the Niger Delta by calling Akpabio to order.”

