Akpabio can’t win a rerun even if it is conducted a tenth time — AILM

Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM), a foremost socio-political group in Akwa Ibom state says Senator Godswill Akpabio Minister of Niger Delta Affairs cannot win a rerun election in his senatorial district even if it is conducted a tenth time.

The group in a statement by its Secretary-General, Barr. Solomon Abasiekong in reaction to the nullification of the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district election by the Court of Appeal said Senator Akpabio and his party, All Progressives Congress know that they do not have enough grassroots support to win the rerun.

The Court of Appeal in Calabar on Saturday 9th November 2019 ordered a rerun for the senatorial election in Essien Udim, one of the 10 local government areas in Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district.

Akpabio who was defeated in the senatorial election with about 36,000 to Engr. Chris Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor of the state, prayed the court to nullify the election.

AILM says Akpabio and the APC were celebrating the nullification of the election in Essien Udim local government half-heartedly because they will not win the rerun.

“The losers in the election are half-heartedly celebrating the judgment of the Appeal Court ordering a rerun because the APC and its candidate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, know full well that it does not have the grassroots support to win the election even if it were to be conducted a tenth time”, the group says.

The group challenged Senator Akpabio to prove his political worth in the rerun if he truly won the election, added that the nullification of the election by the Appeal Court has vindicated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and further confirmed reports by observers that election in Essien Udim, Akpabio’s local government was marred by violence and irregularities.

AILM has called on the people of Essien Udim local government area to defend the mandate it freely gave to Engr. Chris Ekpenyong and the PDP during the rerun.

Vanguard