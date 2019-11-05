Breaking News
Akin Alabi’s tweet causes division over role of VP, Chief of Staff

By David O Royal

Nigerian politician, entrepreneur, and founder of NairaBET, Nigeria’s first sports bookmaking company, Hon Akin Alabi on Tuesday took to his official Twitter account to share his opinion on the controversies surrounding the position of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

There have been arguments on social media especially Twitter, that president Buhari travelled to London on a personal trip without handing over power to his vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, was reported to have travelled to London to present the amended Deep Offshore Act to the president for signing.

READ ALSO: Buhari signs amended Deep Offshore Act in London

This did not go down well with some Nigerians, as they posed questions about the function of the office of Vice President, Osinbajo.

Reacting to this Akin Alabi stated that the Chief of Staff is more powerful than the Vice President in a presidential system of government.

He wrote: “Whether you like it or not, in a presidential system of government (eg, US, Nigeria), the post of the Chief of Staff is more “powerful” than that of the Vice President. He is the assistant President. The Vice President is a stand-in for the president.

“It is NOT the duty of the Vice President to take a bill to the president. It’s the job of an assistant. Like the Chief of Staff. The Vice President has been excellent performing his constitutional duties and the ones assigned to him.

“If the President decides NOT to see Vice President Osinbajo as a PA, which I don’t think he should, then I’m 100% in support of that. I understand the political agenda of the noisemakers but anyone ready to learn should learn.

“I don’t know whether there are problems between the Chief of Staff and the Vice President. Maybe there is. It’s politics and it happens everywhere. But with this bill signing issue, there is nothing out of the ordinary for the Chief of staff to bring a document for the president”

However, his tweet caused division as twitter users argued over who is more powerful between the Chief of Staff and the Vice President.

