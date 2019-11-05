Akin Alabi’s tweet causes division over role of VP, Chief of Staff

By David O Royal

Nigerian politician, entrepreneur, and founder of NairaBET, Nigeria’s first sports bookmaking company, Hon Akin Alabi on Tuesday took to his official Twitter account to share his opinion on the controversies surrounding the position of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

There have been arguments on social media especially Twitter, that president Buhari travelled to London on a personal trip without handing over power to his vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, was reported to have travelled to London to present the amended Deep Offshore Act to the president for signing.

This did not go down well with some Nigerians, as they posed questions about the function of the office of Vice President, Osinbajo.

Reacting to this Akin Alabi stated that the Chief of Staff is more powerful than the Vice President in a presidential system of government.

He wrote: “Whether you like it or not, in a presidential system of government (eg, US, Nigeria), the post of the Chief of Staff is more “powerful” than that of the Vice President. He is the assistant President. The Vice President is a stand-in for the president.

“It is NOT the duty of the Vice President to take a bill to the president. It’s the job of an assistant. Like the Chief of Staff. The Vice President has been excellent performing his constitutional duties and the ones assigned to him.

“If the President decides NOT to see Vice President Osinbajo as a PA, which I don’t think he should, then I’m 100% in support of that. I understand the political agenda of the noisemakers but anyone ready to learn should learn.

“I don’t know whether there are problems between the Chief of Staff and the Vice President. Maybe there is. It’s politics and it happens everywhere. But with this bill signing issue, there is nothing out of the ordinary for the Chief of staff to bring a document for the president”

However, his tweet caused division as twitter users argued over who is more powerful between the Chief of Staff and the Vice President.

Here are some tweets:

The word “powerful” is wrongly used in this context. VP Job : Is the second in command, can be acting president at any given time. Chief of Staff : Settle problems before they were brought to the chief executive, a confidant n some sort of adviser to CE. Who is more powerful? — Lawson Olabisi 🇳🇬🐦 (@geobisi1) November 5, 2019

All that is clear to me here is that the working relationship between the President and Vice is dead. The Chief of Staff sure is powerful, his is the assistant to President but not Assistant President, as that is what the Vice President is. Osibanjo could have signed that thou. — Dan Dakata-Kawaji (@DaveTorty) November 5, 2019

The “Whether you like it or not” quip speaks volume of your mindset. No single regard for citizens. This attitude of seeing everything the president DOES as RIGHT; is what will be the fall of him. History has a way of dealing big blows to over bloated egos. Enough said! — Gustavus Vassa (@realnamdosky) November 5, 2019

Buhari’s Chief of Staff,Abba Kyari,taking a bill to President Muhammadu Buhari to be signed in his London “Private Home”.

A bill that is supposed to be signed by his VP, Yemi Osinbanjo..another means of wasting state resources, yet they have failed to pay workers N30,000 min wage — MUBARAK (@alade_folaranmi) November 5, 2019

I disagree on this one sir, and i understand your assertion bcos you happen to be in the same party. For vice president to stand for president can only happened in a parliamentary system. But if you say according to buhari motive on how to run his own govt, i will agree . — Ahmed Oyeniyi Akeem (@Akeem49ice) November 5, 2019

Actually this is unconstitutionally correct 100% . President Chief of Staff is closer to the president and knows so much about the president move than the Vice President. Chief of Staff is the secret box of the president not the Vice. — Henry MD (@donpanacio) November 5, 2019

Sir, imagine the situation where state governors adopt this kind of leadership. Appointment their allies S.A and allow their deputies as empty portfolio. — Festus. (@MrFestusEmeka) November 5, 2019

Excuse me Akin if the president goes on a vacation or leave is he not supposed to handover to his deputy? Is Nigeria his personal business that he signs a document as important as a law outside our shores & makes a carnival of it? Who does that please? — Nkem4eva (@nwaegbe_nkem) November 5, 2019



