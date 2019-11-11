Akeredolu performs ground-breaking of N230m Mother and Child Hospital

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The groundbreaking of the N230m Mother and Child Hospital at Ode Ugbo, Ilaje council area of Ondo has been performed by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu with a promise of qualitative and affordable health services across the state.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration would partner with groups and associations that share a similar concern to achieve a healthier state.

The health facility is a joint project of the Ilaje Regional Development Initiative Committee (IRDC) and Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Association (AMAICOMMA), with support from Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Akeredolu who spoke through his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi noted that “This hospital project is in tandem with the sincere efforts of the Akeredolu-led government to improve people’s access to good health facilities”.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of AMAICOMMA, Mr. Taiwo Orisabinone, commended the bidding process that paved way for the emergence of the contractor handling the project.

He hinted, “The contractor emerged after a well-thought-out process, in keeping with the principles of transparency and accountability which are core values of the MoU”.

In the same vein, Chairman of Ilaje RDC, Mr. Ade Omomowo, was optimistic that the hospital would improve healthcare delivery, and enhance the quality of life in the oil-producing communities of the region.

The General Manager, Policy, Government, and Public Affairs, Mr. Brikini Esimaje, commended efforts that culminated in the ground-breaking ceremony, after a successful bid, adding that Chevron Nigeria Limited will continue to support the communities.

“The success we have recorded generally through GMoU/OMoU process reinforce CNL’s belief that the community-driven participatory model can stimulate quicker development process than a system designed without the effective participation of the communities and other relevant stakeholders,” he observed.

The Olugbo of Ugbo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan graced the occasion.

Vanguard News