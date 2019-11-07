Akeredolu assures corps members in Ondo of adequate security

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state yesterday assured corps members serving across the state of improved welfare and adequate security.

Akeredolu said this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikare Akoko area of the state.

He said that “As a responsible government, I want to say, without mincing words that your welfare and security would be adequately taken care of during your service year.

“Our government will continue to improve on developmental projects and infrastructure that will encourage those who observe their mandatory service to want to stay and live in the state at the end of the service year,” he said.

Akeredolu, who spoke through the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Dotun Owaniki said “It is instructive to let you know that your coming at this period is divinely arranged.

“The country is in another phase of her democratisation and you have what it takes to get it to the topmost place in the comity of nations.

“Many of your colleagues who toiled day and night alongside with you were not as lucky as you are.

“This testifies to a special grace bestowed on you by our Creator and you should try as much as possible to give your very best to our great country through your anticipated selfless service in 0ndo State.

“As I want to believe, many of the prospective corps members ordinarily would have preferred some other states for reasons best known to them but providence has brought you here and it behooves on you to justify your deployment.

“And do your utmost best to enhance the development of the state through your solicited sacrifice individually and collectively in the next 12 calendar months,” he said.

The state Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Grace Akpabio said that 2000 corps members were registered by midnight for the orientation programme.

Akpabio also said that the NYSC was “committed to ensuring that the welfare and security of the corps members were taken care of during the one-year duration of the programme. End

