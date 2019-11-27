Ajax compound more Champions League woes on Lille

The Way of the Cross continues for Lille in the Champions League: Wednesday against Ajax Amsterdam (2-0), the Nordists conceded their fourth defeat in five days and are assured of finishing last in Group H. The Dutch, who took first place in the group after the draw (2-2) between Valencia and Chelsea, won with goals from Hakim Ziyech (2nd) and Quincy Promes (59th). ALSO READ:

The Losc, which has only one point on the clock, has again cruelly lacked efficiency by spoiling three huge opportunities and was punished by Ajax, who has yet not shown his best face.

The matches follow each other and are similar for the Dogs, who once again have not deserved to face one of the best formations in Europe. But obviously they have not learned from their past mistakes on the European scene since they continue to reproduce them.

With only one victory in their last eleven games, Christophe Galtier’s players continue to sink into the doldrums and will have to react to not know a new galley season, like two years ago when they had fled to the penultimate day.

Tenth with only three points more than the 16th, Lille will not have the right to make the mistake Saturday against Dijon, before a dangerous trip to Lyon three days later.

On Wednesday, the suspense lasted barely more than 90 seconds at Stade Pierre-Mauroy since on his first action, Ajax opened the scoring: Zakaria Labyad struck right side, throws at the corner of the surface Dusan Tadic, whose service full axis is concluded by Ziyech of the foot flat (0-1, 2nd).

Sounds, Lille are slow to react even if they are not worried by the Dutch. And when they succeed, Jonathan Bamba, alone at six meters on a service of Jonathan Ikoné, misses the frame improbably (30th).

Then it’s Ikoné’s turn to spoil an offering from Victor Osimhen pulling over (50th). And when Yusuf Yazici sets the target, Ajax goalkeeper André Onana is on parade (71).

The Dutch do not miss the opportunity to knock out the North as soon as they have the opportunity: after a good action, Ziyech delivers a superb centre at the back post for Promes, who beats Mike Maignan closely (0 -2, 59e).

