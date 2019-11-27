Ajah-CMS commuters have PlentyWaka for hassle-free ride

By Juliet Umeh

The Lagos transport system is full of congestions. This has reduced the much hyped mega city to almost a joke, compared to mega cities in the world where smart city principles apply.

Although Uber and Taxify (Bolt) among other ride hailing Apps have provided some leverage, there are still insufficient organised, smart transport arrangement to equate Lagos’ vision of a mega city.

However, a Technology Company, Crowdyvest, appears to be coming up with a better alternative,when it recently unveiled PlentyWaka ride hailing app, specifically on the bus genre of the business.

PlentyWaka prides itself with the capacity to offer Lagos residents hassle-free bus devoid of the perennial congestion associated with Lagos transport system.

According to the company, PlentyWaka is a technology-driven bus, designed to allow users schedule their rides from preferred pick-up locations to desired destination and also receive real-time information about their rides. All commuters need to do is to download the app on their mobile device.

Managing Director of PlentyWaka, Johnny Enagwolor, explained that PlentyWaka bus offers daily commuters the ability to move from one point to another in comfort, style and safety with a few taps on their mobile device.

Enagwolor said the buses which commenced its pilot phase with 25 buses ply the Ajah-CMS route.

He said: “It is equipped with modern payment solutions including card payment and in-app wallet that will help the users plan their journey on daily, weekly and monthly bases. The first set of users can enjoy two free trips on Ajah-CMS-Ajah pilot route after downloading the app. The platform has comfortable vehicles suitable for the structural outlay of the city of Lagos.

“PlentyWaka is the next step for the future of the transport system in Lagos. Having access to safe, convenient and accessible transportation option is crucial to reducing bad driving, related crashes, and possible eventualities,” Enagwolor added.

Also, Founder and CEO of Crowdyvest, Onyeka Akumah, said the app was created to contribute to the achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

He said: “Crowdyvest was launched to foster a broader avenue for economic growth and build a system that will span across Nigeria and the rest of Africa. With the launch of PlentyWaka, we are focusing on innovation and better infrastructure in transportation for Lagosians.”

The technology-driven platform is also the first and only bus-hailing platform that creates an avenue for individuals to venture into the transportation industry by sponsoring project units and receiving returns at the end of their sponsorship.

Vanguard