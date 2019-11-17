Aiteo raises alarm over persistent sabotage of Nembe Creek pipeline

…Says oil production, FG revenue, environment adversely affected

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Development Company of Nigeria Limited, yesterday, raised an alarm over the persistent sabotage of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line, NCTL, by unscrupulous individuals, hell-bent on bringing the Nigerian economy to its knees.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Ndiana Matthew, Aiteo lamented that the destructive pattern of the vandalization of the pipeline, among other, still persisted despite significant investments in security, technology and civic engagements.

The company disclosed that the amount of crude oil lost to the sabotage of the key pipeline was almost equivalent to Nigeria’s daily crude oil production, adding that this year alone, the NCTL had been shut down for 61 days.

According to the company, these attacks are persistent; sophisticated; appear timed to inflict debilitating and disruptive effect, all indisputably calculated to decimate Aiteo’s production output in the short if not medium term.

It said, “Regrettably, these vicious and malicious exertions by individuals and faceless entities are having that unavoidable effect.

“The disruptions that these attacks have brought about has led to direct, irretrievable and significant losses in production and consequently has created revenue deficits that directly impact all the stakeholders across the relevant value chain. The consequences say nothing of the significant negative and inherently damaging effect that these malicious infractions have on the environment.

“It is a matter of utter dejection and frustration to note that in 2019 alone, Joint Investigative Visits (JIV) comprising security and regulatory agencies as well as community representatives and Aiteo personnel to ascertain cause of the breaches to the NCTL have revealed that 98 per cent of all incidences were attributable to third-party infractions alone!.

“The amount of barrels lost to these incidents, almost compare in volume to the country’s total daily production. By virtue of this level of sabotage, the NCTL has been shut down for 61 days this year alone, constituting 83 per cent cause of downtime in this year only. Over the last four years, more than 200 shut down days have been recorded on the asset.”

The company blamed the persistent pipeline vandalisation on unscrupulous individuals who were determined to sabotage efforts by the government to grow Nigeria’s crude oil output to 2.5 million barrels per day through the fixing of damaged pipelines and dealing with security problems.

It added that, “Aiteo wishes to state that this continued sabotage of critical economic oil assets must be confronted frontally, with all resources available to the country as a whole. We renew and reaffirm our total commitment to working with all agencies and interest groups to arrest this damaging atrocity. Our assurance to all stakeholders to ensuring a sustainable environment where economic development can thrive remains unassailable.

“We acknowledge the assiduous effort of the Joint Task Force and call for wider collaboration between all law enforcement agencies as well as policy alliances between all arms of government to end these economically destructive infractions as soon as is practically possible.

“The losses to us as a commercial concern are significant and potentially irreparable: the losses to Nigeria through the deprivation of revenue as a direct enabler for the improvement of the quality of life of our people is so much greater. The disastrous subsistence of this malaise must be permanently resolved – now.”

