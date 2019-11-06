Aisha Buhari tasks Nigerians on care for hospitalised patients

By Olayinka Ajayi

The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has urged Nigerians on the need to care for hospitalised patients by visiting them often.

The first lady stated this when her foundation visited patients in various hospitals in Kano state on Tuesday.

The delegation who visited eleven hospitals and presented gift packs to 6000 patients. The gift packs contained nutritional food products.

ALSO READ:

Among the hospitals visited by the mission were Hasiya Bayero, Dala, Jakara, Dawanau, Bela, Muhammad Jidda, Infectious Diseases Hospital, Waziri Gidado Hospital, Abubakar Imam Hospital and Mariya Sunusi Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the first lady, a senior official of Aisha Buhari Foundation, Fatima Rafindadi, who led the delegation, said: “The mission was in continuation of Mrs Buhari’s national drive to show love to those who are sick and hospitalised.

“Beyond treatment and medication, this category of people need love and care; and as National Nutrition Ambassador, the first lady always observes the need to support their nutritional requirements so that they will recover faster.

“I urged on well-meaning Nigerians to spend more on sick people some of whom may find it difficult to even pay their bills”.

Responding, Chief Medical Director of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, Dr Hussaini Muhammad expressed gratitude to the First Lady Buhari for this huge effort, which, he noted, will encourage other privileged Nigerians to emulate.

“As the oldest and busiest hospital in Kano state, we receive patients from long distances who are in need of care or support, your intervention, is therefore highly appreciated. As the hospital had large traffic of patients because most of their services are free.”

Vanguard