Aisha Buhari tasks Muslims on supplication for national guidance

By Olayinka Ajayi

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Bihari has called on Muslim faithful on the need to review the importance of supplication for the nation’s guidance and development.

Speaking in Abuja today, the first lady harped on the importance of worship, which she said: “is the highway through which our requests and innermost desires are achieved”.

She reminded participants that “Islam has outlined responsibilities to our creator, our societies, our close and extended families and our neighbours and we must carry out these responsibilities to the best of our abilities.”

She charged men to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and be responsible to their families through love, care and provision.

She maintained that the gesture will spread across the society and across generations, saying: “Multiple societal ills that are bedevilling the nation; including rampant drug abuse particularly amongst women and youth, corruption in high and small places both in public and private sectors, and violent crimes would be curtailed”.

She charged Muslim faithful to promote the spirit of tolerance, love, harmony, and peaceful coexistence among the people of different faiths in the nation.

Dignitaries at the occasion includes: Chairman of the occasion and Secretary-General of Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, Former Governor of Nasarawa state, Sen. Tanko Almakura, among other Senators, Wives of Governors and former Governors.