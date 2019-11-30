Aisha Buhari on social Media Bill: Nigerians reacts

By Lawal Fadekemi

At the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) General Assembly and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Saturday at the National Mosque Abuja, with the theme; “Islam and National Development”, Hajia Aisha Buhari called for the regulation of social media. She noting that China with about 1.3bn people had done so.

In the wake of the above, many Nigerians have taken to Twitter, reacting to the above statements. Here are some:

Buhari once compared Syria and Nigeria during election. Now Aisha Buhari is comparing Nigeria with China 🇨🇳 Lmao China is not a Democratic government they are Communist and even tho they are Communist they are more civilized than us. — Baby boy 👼 (@Iam_ChisomLucky) November 30, 2019

Aisha Buhari is talking about regulating social media and using China regulating its 1b population on social media as an example. See, this woman isn't different from her husband. The only reason why he didn't take a second wife and new first Lady was social media mockery. — Bowale (@Son_of_a_O) November 29, 2019

Fear of second wife is the beginning of wisdom. Aisha Buhari was a reasonable mind until they threatened her with the second wife issue, she suddenly changed and fully support whatever nonsense policy this government make🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/kJDeYsjROZ — Thàt_clàssícàl_Àndróíd_Úsèr (@babanloko) November 30, 2019

Nothing Musa no go see for Gate! @aishambuhari saying they should regulate social media bill, disagrees with sultan of sokoto! Talking about Govs failure on insecurity! Yet went to campaign for the most useless Gov in naija Yeye Bello! Abeg enter the other room Jare Aisha Buhari pic.twitter.com/lQENWXb9V8 — Jadesola Goodluck (@JadesolaGoodluc) November 30, 2019

Since the cabals threatened Aisha Buhari with marrying a new wife for Baba Buhari, the following has happened. 1. She begged Kogi people to re-elect failed Yahaya Bello.

2.She's supporting the Social Media & Hate speech Bill. The cabal is so powerful,they can shut down anyone. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) November 30, 2019