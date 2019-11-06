Aisha Buhari Foundation donates food items across hospitals in Kano

”Beyond treatment and medication, this category of people need love, care and for me as Nutrition Ambassador I think there is a need to always support their nutritional requirements so that they will recover faster” she said.

Rafindadi urged Nigerians to support the sick people, especially some of whom may find it difficult to pay their hospital bills and feed.

Responding on behalf of the Hospitals, the Chief Medical Director of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, Dr Hussaini Muhammad, expressed gratitude to the Aisha Buhari Foundation for the humanitarian gesture.

According to Muhammad, the gesture will encourage other privileged Nigerians to do more for the less privileged ones.” This Hospital is the oldest and busiest hospital in Kano state because we receive patients from long distances “The hospital is seriously in need of medical care and this intervention will benefit the patients.

“The hospital has large traffic of patients because most of their services are free,” he said. He, however, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the kind gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other hospitals visited by the foundation were Hasiya Bayero Hospitals, Dala Hospital, Jakara Hospital, Dawanau Hospital, Bela Hospital, Muhammad Jidda Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital, Waziri Gidado Hospital, Abubakar Imam Hospital, and Mariya Sunusi Hospital all in Kano.