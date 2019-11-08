Air Peace adds B737 New Generation aircraft to its fleet

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline yesterday took delivery of a Boeing737-800NG aircraft. The plane which arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport at about 20.00hrs yesterday (Thursday) from Europe, is a 160 seater aircraft comprising 16 Business Class seats and 144 economy class seats.

Disclosing this to newsmen yesterday, the Corporate Communications Executive of the airline, Mr. Stanley Olisa, said : “We are very glad to announce the acquisition of another aircraft, which is a 160-seater B737-800 New Generation aircraft. This will help us sustain our domestic and regional operations”.

He also reiterated the resolve of the airline to spread its operations across the length and breadth of the country to ease the burden of travel within the country and the West Africa sub-region.

Air Peace, last year, became the first airline in sub-Saharan Africa to place a firm order for 10 B737 Max. The airline earlier this year made an order for 20 brand new 124 seater E195-E2 jets from Embraer thereby making history as the launch customer of this new aircraft in the entire Africa.

While thanking President Buhari for creating the enabling aviation environment that made it possible for the airline to achieve major feats within a very short time of its existence, Olisa said, “our Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema, is eternally grateful to President Buhari for making it possible for Air Peace to become what she is within the four years of President Buhari’s regime through the zero tax regime on imported commercial aircraft and aircraft spares introduced by his administration”.

Recall that Air Peace in 2017, became the first airline to acquire and register a Boeing 777 in Nigeria. It had gone on to acquire more three 777s for its international operations which it kick-started on July 5, 2019, with flight operations to Dubai through the Sharjah International Airport. The airline is poised to take, very soon, on more international routes like, London, Houston, Johannesburg, Bombay, Guangzhou, etc

Vanguard News