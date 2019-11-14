AIB releases preliminary reports on incidents involving Air Peace aircraft

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Thursday released preliminary accident reports involving three aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace airline.

According to the AIB, the preliminary reports are not the “final reports as they contain details of the initial facts, discussions and findings surrounding the occurrences; which include information gathered from witness statements, flight recorders, Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) Data, Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) data, and preliminary inspection of the accident sites and the wreckages”.

The Bureau also said the investigations on these serious incidents are still ongoing and final reports on these occurrences will be released at the conclusion of these investigations.

The reports released by AIB include the serious incident involving Air Peace B737-300 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUK at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on May 15, 2019.

AIB also released the report on the serious incident involving the airline’s B737-500 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BRN at Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt on June 22, 2019.

Released also is the report on the serious incident involving Air Peace B737-300 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BQO at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on July 23, 2019.

According to the report on one of the incidents: “ On 15th May, 2019 at about 17:43 h, a Boeing 737-300 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUK, owned and operated by Air Peace Limited departed Port Harcourt International Airport (DNPO) for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; as a scheduled flight APK7091, operating on an Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) flight plan”.

“The flight departed DNPO with 118 persons on board including 6 crew members (2 flight crew and 4 cabin crew). The Captain was the Pilot Flying (PF) while the co-pilot was Pilot Monitoring (PM). At 19:24 h, the aircraft was on final approach to Runway 18R. The crew called Control Tower (CT) requesting information about the Runway condition. CT reported that the approach path was clear but there was thunderstorm on the take-off path Runway 18R. At 19:32 h, the crew called Control Tower, CT , and reported 2 NM to touchdown”.

“The CT acknowledged and transmitted weather condition as; wind 210 o /11 knots and also issued a wind shear alert of 60 knots on the approach path of Runway 18R. 5N-BUK was sequenced to number three on approach. The crew stated that the preceding traffic landed successfully and there were no PIREPs from the crew of either aircraft. The crew reported that at about 1 NM to touchdown, the Flight Management Computer (FMC) indicated a wind factor of 144o /34 knots. PF stated as follows: “I applied the required crosswind technique to keep the airplane flying towards the runway”.

“The PM announced for a go-around and in response, the PF said he had control of the situation. The aircraft touched down at 19:34 h in rain. The crew later informed CT of their intention to stop on the runway due low visibility and reported exiting the Runway at 19:40 h. 4 5N-BUK taxied to the apron and the passengers disembarked normally at about 20:00 h. An inspection of the aircraft after landing revealed that it was substantially.”

Initial Findings according to AIB indicate that ,”The flight crew were certified and qualified to conduct the flight in accordance with applicable regulations. The Captain was the Pilot Flying while the First Officer was the Pilot Monitoring. The aircraft landed on runway 18R at 19:34 h”.

“The aircraft was taxied to the apron and the passengers disembarked normally. AIB was notified three weeks after the occurrence via a phone call by a passenger that was on the incident flight . A post-incident inspection of the aircraft showed substantial damage to the aircraft structure and its No. 2 engine cowling. The CVR recording of the occurrence was overwritten” the report said.

Vanguard