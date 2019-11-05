AIB commences investigation into Air Peace B737-500 incident

By Lawani Mikairu

The Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Tuesday said it has commence investigation into an incident involving a Boeing 737-500 aircraft operated by Air Peace, with registration marks, 5N-BUJ. This was disclosed by Mr Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB.

According to him, the aircraft, which departed Murtala Muhammad Airport at 7.35 am yesterday was en-route Owerri from Lagos with 90 passengers and 6 crew members aboard, when the flight crew declared engine failure at 7:47am and subsequently made an air return to Lagos .The aircraft ,however, landed safely at 8:06 am. All the occupants disembarked safely with no injury.

Oketunbi said : “The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria has been notified on the 5th November, 2019 of a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-500 aircraft operated by Air Peace, with registration marks, 5N-BUJ. The aircraft, which departed Murtala Muhammad Airport at 0735 local time was enroute Owerri from Lagos with 90 passengers and 6 crew members on board”.

“From the information provided by the Air Traffc Control (ATC), the flight crew declared engine failure at 07:47 local time and subsequently made an air return to Lagos .The aircraft landed safely at 08:06 local time. All the occupants disembarked with no injury”.

“The AIB team of safety investigators has commenced investigation. As the sole Agency mandated to undertake the investigation of aircraft accidents and serious incidents, the Bureau wants the public to know that it would be open to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information that may assist in this investigation”, he said.

The Bureau has also appeal to the “press and the public to respect the privacy of the people involved and not to pre-empt the cause of the serious incident”.

