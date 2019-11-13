Agric Devt: FG moves to employ 75,000 agric extension workers

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government, Wednesday, disclosed to employ 75, 000 agricultural extension workers to boost food production and add value to the effort of smallholder farmers across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, in Borno State while on tour of agricultural facilities under his ministry in the North East region.

Shehuri who maintained that the Buhari-led administration will do everything possible to galvanise the sector as the engine of growth, development and employment generation towards food production and safety before the end of its tenure.

He also acknowledged the historic role played by Borno State in food production and the impact made on the national economy and promised that government would ensure the lost glory is returned by making it a force to be reckoned with in food production as far as agricultural activities are concerned.

Places visited by the Minister include the Maiduguri Area office under the Ministry, Lake Chad Research Institute, Federal College of Fresh Water, and others.

He said: “The Federal Government is committed to employing 75,000 agricultural extension workers to boost agricultural activities and motivate farmers to do more in their business of feeding the nation and positively impacting the economy.

“Borno State is historically known for huge agricultural activities and trading. We as a government will ensure that the lost glory is restored in order for people in the State to seriously engage in agricultural activities that would bring back life to the State.

Meanwhile, the Minister assured the farmers that with the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari, challenges in the sector would be tackled as it is doing presently.

“Despite all the security challenges, the good time is returning gradually and for now agriculture has engaged over 60 per cent of Nigerian youth”, he said.

Earlier, the Zonal Director, North East Zone, Mr. Shimo Mela, commended the Minister for visiting the zone and expressed hope that it would boost the morale and commitment of staff in actualising the next level agenda in diversifying the economy through the agricultural sector.

vanguard