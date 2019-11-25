Agediga bags Niger Delta peace ambassador award

The former Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor and the current Delta state oil producing areas development commission (DESOPADEC), Mr. Shedrack Agediga has bagged the 2019 Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Award .

READ ALSO:

Agediga bagged the award during the 2019 Edition of the Niger Delta peace Ambassador Award Award which took place at Asaba, Delta State.

According to the organiser Mr. Agediga has sustained annual training of youths on leadership and conflict management and also organised workshops and seminars on peace building and mentorship including Women empowerment programs through skills acquisition and Scholarship programs for indigent students through his foundation.

Agediga was born into the family of Elder Lucky Enerekpemi Agediga of Ogulagha Kingdom and Aruwei family in Gbaramatu kingdom in Burutu and Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State respectively.

He started his early education at Fikesei Primary School, Sokebolou and got his First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC). He began his post primary education at Sokebolou Secondary School and later completed his West Africa School Certificate at Ogulagha Secondary School, Ogulagha.

In view of his desire for higher education, Mr, Agediga attended several higher institutions in Nigeria where he obtained Diploma in Public Administration, Safety and Security Management. Still hungry for academic growth and development, Comrade Shedrack Agediga also obtained a M.sc degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution.

Agediga has attended several professional courses here in Nigeria and abroad i.e. Nonviolence Education level 1, Conflict Management training in the Lagos Business School LBS, Kingian nonviolence and Conflict Reconciliation level 11 in South Africa, Institutional Capacity Building Certification in Kingian Nonviolence education level 1, 11, & 111 from the prestigious Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies, University of Rhodes Island, USA. He also attended the famous Emory University Atlanta, USA where he obtained an Assistant Instructor’s certification on Kingian Nonviolence studies with a project work on African National Congress ANC. He also attended leadership courses at the Oxford University Smith School of Enterprises) in the United Kingdom UK, Ghana, Cameroun, Egypt, Holland etc.

Vanguard