Agbami parties invest N5.8bn on scholarships, education infrastructure

2:15 pm

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Director, Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, SDWPL a subsidiary of Chevron Company, Richard Kennedy, has said that Agbami parties had in the past 11years invested a total of N5.8 billion on the Agbami Medical and Engineering Scholarships, AMEPs on merit for Medical and Engineering students across the country.

Kennedy who was represented by the Manager, Policy Government Public Affairs, Mr Tom Akagbosu, during his keynote address at the 2019 Agbami Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics, STEM symposium added that the Agbami parties that included: Famfa Oil Limited; Equinor Nigeria Limited; Petroleo Brasileiro Nigeria Limited; and Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, have also invested N5.8 billion on education infrastructure support.

Speaking on the theme of the symposium, ” Advancing innovation and sustainable development through STEM,” Mr Kennedy called on the government to make STEM education a national priority.

His words: ” We hope that this programme will identify issues in Nigeria’s STEM education reforms and provide strategies to ensure that STEM education is elevated to a national priority. ”

The SDWPL Director also called on the Nigerian youths to upscale their capabilities in STEM to be able to provide solutions to societal issues.

