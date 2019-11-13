Again, Osinbajo presides over FEC, Council honours David-West

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

This is the fourth time the Vice President would be presiding over the meeting since President Muhammadu Buhari was inaugurated for the second term in office.

Prof. Osinbajo called for the rendition of the national anthem immediately he arrived at the Council Chamber at 11:03 a.m. The Christian opening prayer was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, while the Muslim version was led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha called for a minute silence in honour of the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof. Tam David-West who died a few days ago at the age of 83.

Vanguard