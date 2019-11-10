Again, Emeneka hits constituents with free medical outreach

Hon pharmacist Obinna Emeneka has for the third time in 2019 surprised his constituents with another free medical outreach.

Known for his philanthropic gesture, Emeneka with his wife, Pharmacist Esther Ekene Emeneka, stormed Umuoba Anam with team of medical professionals, offering free medical treatments and giving free drugs.

The Enugwu Aguleri outreach indeed became an all encompassing programme as it had experts from all the facets of medical composition.

Emeneka spoke on his conviction for being consistent in empowering his constituents with good health.

Mr Emeneka noted that the exercise would continue in other communities that make up Anambra East and beyond, noting that he would never charge anyone for medical bills.

The Eze Aka Ji ovo Igbo and current occupant of the Eri Throne while praying for the success of the outreach in Igbo Language extolled the leadership qualities of Mr Emeneka especially for remembering that health is wealth.

One of the cabinet members of the Eri Obu Gad , Chief John juries Emeka commended the lawmaker for representing and standing for the needs of the people as the rural community is in dire need of medical attention.

Another resident of Enugwu Aguleri, Prince Carter Nnaemeka noted that Obinna Emeneka remained the best lawmaker, the entire area has ever produced.

” Mr Emeneka is the best we ever had, he knows what to do at all times, he knows what his people need and also understands the rudiment of legislation. ”

The President General of Enugwu Aguleri Community and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chief Charles Chiezie expressed joy over what he called good omen of the law maker as the free medical outreach will go a long way to reduce the level of poverty in the area.

A beneficiary from Eziagulu Aguleri ,Mr Isaac Enemou confessed that the medical empowerment has reduced his financial challenges of treating his ailment for the past five years.

” Obinna is the second Willie Obiano we know here, I have been treating cough since five years with the little money I have but now he has provided me with enough drugs that will heal me, am so excited”

Another patient who also got drugs worth thousands of naira, Mrs Virginia Nduanya thanked God for using their lawmaker to bring healthcare closer to them.

“Sickness is too much in our area due to mosquito, I thank Obinna for remembering us after the election campaigns.”

The free medical outreach organised by pharmacist Obinna Emeneka is the third in the 2019 series which was inaugurated in Umueri by the Anambra state Commissioner for Health Doctor Vincent Okpala alongside other Dignitaries including the traditional Ruler of Umueri, Igwe Emeka.

