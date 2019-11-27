Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

After spending 36 years in prison, court declares men not guilty of murder charge

On 7:15 amIn Foreign, Newsby

Three men found innocent of murder charge after spending 36 years in prison

Three men in Baltimore, United States, who spent 36 years in prison were found innocent on Monday, November 25, of the 1983 murder of a teenage boy who was shot dead over a jacket.

Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins were serving life sentences for the shooting of DeWitt Duckett, a 14-year-old student at Harlem Park Junior High School in West Baltimore.

Duckett was shot in the neck inside his school and had his Georgetown University jacket stolen. It was the first fatal shooting of a student in a Baltimore public school and drew widespread press attention at the time.

“These three men were convicted, as children, because of police and prosecutorial misconduct,” Baltimore state’s attorney, Marilyn Mosby, said after the three were formally exonerated by a city circuit court judge and released from prison.

READ ALSO: Prison guards accused of sleeping while Epstein died face trial in April

“What the state, my office, did to them is wrong,” Mosby said. “They deserve so much more than an apology. We owe them real compensation — and I plan to fight for it.”

In a statement, the state’s attorney office said “detectives targeted the three men, all 16-year-old Black boys, using coaching and coercion of other teenage witnesses to make their case.”

According to the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project (MAIP), which worked to secure the release of the “Harlem Park Three,” four teenage witnesses identified Chestnut, Stewart and Watkins at their trial but later recanted their testimony.

The witnesses initially said one person committed the shooting but identified the three as the assailants under pressure from police, the MAIP said in a statement.

Chestnut was later seen wearing a Georgetown jacket but his mother produced a receipt for the jacket of the university made popular by its basketball team.

At a press conference following the release of the three, Watkins said “this should have never happened.”

“Somebody’s got to pay for this,” he said. “You can’t just leave this like this.

“This fight is not over,” Watkins said. “You all will hear from us again.”

The exoneration of the three men followed a joint investigation by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit, MAIP and other groups.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.