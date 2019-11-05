After six years in jail, court discovers man’s innocence, frees him

By Shina Abubakar

After discovering his innocence, 25 years old, Tunde Akinyemi was on Tuesday discharged by an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court after six years in prison.

At the resumed hearing, the state Counsel said there are no traces of his involvement in the robbery.

Magistrate Modupe Awodele in her judgement advised him to be careful and not mingle with criminals anymore.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun told the court that Akinyemi on January 7, 2013, around 8:30 pm conspired to commit felony and armed robbery in Osogbo.

He said the accused conspired with others, armed themselves with weapons such as cutlasses, guns to rob one Ajayi Mayowa of the following items; four laptops, valued N600,000, six handsets, valued N250,000, a gold wristwatch and chain, valued N600,000 and a Toyota Camry, worth N2.9million

Other goods, he was alleged to have stolen include a Nissan Murano car valued N3 million and cash sum of N157,000.

The value of the stolen goods is said put at N7,530,000.

The offences committed were contrary to section 6b and punishable under section 1and section1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms Act Cap RII vol 14 law of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Akinyemi who does not have legal representation had been on trial since 2013 and pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.