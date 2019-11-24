Breaking News
AFRIMA: Burna Boy steals show with overall best artist award in Africa

By Benjamin Njoku

Afro fusion artiste, Burna Boy has made another history as he has been adjudged the overall Best Artiste in Africa.
He also won Best Male Artiste from West Africa award.

The hit maker, who few days ago was nominated for a Grammy award in the Best World Music Album category
defeated the likes of Davido and Wizkid to clinch the award. He was at the event to pick his award.

Also, Wizkid won the song of the year award.

