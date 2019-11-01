African youths urged to embrace agriculture

BY OPEYEMI ANIFOWOSHE

African youths have been charged to take advantage of the modern practices in agriculture to improve their livelihood.

This was stated by the Deputy Director, Technical Services, Oyo State agricultural Development Programme (OYSADEP) Ibadan, Dr Sosina Adedayo, during the 5th convocation ceremony of the noble Esep Le Berger University, Cotonou held recently.

In his speech titled, “Modern agricultural practices; panacea to joblessness and poverty reduction in Africa”, the guest lecturer implored youths to be concerned with being job creators and not just job seekers, thereby contributing to the economic development of the country. According to him, this can only be achieved through their active involvement in the available vast areas of agriculture.

Amongst others, the various business opportunities begging for the attention of serious investors and youths include poultry production, cane rat or grass cutter production, dairy production (milk production from sheep, goat and cows), turkey production, local bird production, swine production. These and a lot more are gold mines ready to be tapped to prosperity and economic splendor.

The agriculturist further intimated the youths on the use of informatics and precision agriculture, hydroponics and aquaponics technology, application of chemicals, herbicides, insecticides and epidemics control of pests and diseases using drones are some of the technological means put in place to efficiently assist youths who intend venturing into agricultural business.

Meanwhile, the high point of the convocation ceremony was the award of excellence to some students who have distinguished themselves in their studies. The recipients of the awards include Rex Chidera Obiwuru as the overall best student from the department of Politics and International Relations, Simeon Ike (best in Accounting department), Grace Egbuta (best in Business Administration department), and Joel Shittu (best in Computer Science department). Others are, Oluwatosin Adepoju (best in Mass Communication department), Grace Adefila (best in Human Resource Management), Moyosore Olanrewaju (best in Economics department) and Christianah Dada (best in Public Administration department).

Giving his valedictory speech on behalf of the graduating students, Rex Chidera Obiwuru acknowledged the university academic staff for the knowledge impacted in them and most importantly for making him the cynosure of all eyes. He therefore, urged all the university lecturers to continue with their good work of breeding sound and positive minds that will someday engender the desired and positive transformation that our society yearns for.

Some dignitaries present at the event were Rt. Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa, the former speaker of Adamawa house of assembly, the Founder/Proprietor of the institution, Germain Ganlonon, the Registrar, Charles Ijisakin, the Academic Director, Gbenga Akande, Deans of Faculties, and heads of departments among others.

