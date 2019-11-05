African nations must invest in youth for accelerated development — Obi

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Tuesday urged African countries to invest in their youth to ensure accelerated development on the continent.

Obi stated this during a panel discussion at the ongoing African Economic Congress (AEC) in Abuja

The theme of the maiden congress is: “Building Africa We Want.”

According to him, the greatest asset the continent is blessed with is not oil but the high number of young persons.

He said young people must be empowered and made productive; otherwise, the consequences of idle and unproductive youth would consume everybody.

Obi energy should not be channeled on oil anymore but towards youth development.

According to him, Africa as a continent will not witness meaningful change if it fails to develop its youth.

He advised the African countries to also invest more in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and science-related areas in order to achieve desirous change on the continent.

He said: “We must also invest more in our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to guarantee economic development.

“All the countries in which economies are doing well in the world invest heavily in their MSMEs. For instance, 90 percent of companies in China are MSMEs.” (NAN)

Vanguard