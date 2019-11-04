African Alliance embarks on insurance education

By Rosemary Onuoha

African Alliance Insurance Plc has said that insurance should be seen as a means to succeed in the unpredictable economy and circumstances of life.

To this end, the company stated that it has decided to come closer to the people, to share the benefits of insurance and to also take time to explain the value of signing up for its specially crafted insurance plans which cater to risk protection, savings and investment plan.

The company, in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Ms. Stella Osanebi, said that it has kicked-off a three month insurance education campaign with the launch of a mobile experience center at the Ikeja city mall Lagos to further fulfill their commitment to improve the lives of Nigerians. Osanebi said that the development became necessary after a recent rise in the need to educate more Nigerians on the benefits of Insurance.

She said: “It is important that Nigerians begin to see the role insurance plays in improving our lives and the lives of our children. Insurance should never be seen as a burden, for the rich, or something to only pay attention to when there is a lot of income, rather it should be seen as a means to survive the unpredictable economy and eventualities of live.

At African Alliance, we have decided to come closer to the people, to share the benefits of insurance and to also take time to explain the value of signing up for our specially crafted plans which cater to risk protection, savings and investment plan.”

Vanguard