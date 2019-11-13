Africa magic viewers’ choice awards back for seventh edition

By Ayo Onikoyi

…Submission for entries now open

Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice Nigeria, today announced that entries are now being accepted for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Entries open Wednesday, 13 November and close Friday, 13 December 2019.

The AMVCAs were created to celebrate the contribution of African filmmakers, actors and technicians in the success of the continent’s film and television industry and with the success of the previous editions, preparations are now underway for the seventh edition which will hold in March 2020.

Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “It’s been a long wait, but we are pleased to finally announce that the seventh edition of the AMVCAs is here and set to once again celebrate film and television talent across Africa. Every year the industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds and we are proud to be a part of its success story through the AMVCAs. The AMVCAs remain Africa’s most prestigious awards and most reputable celebration of talent in front and behind the camera”.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe: “Beyond celebrating talent, the AMVCAs represent a significant investment in the African film and television industry, igniting ancillary industries in the process. Each year, revenues are increased and jobs are created to cater to the opportunities presented in areas like fashion, styling, photography and make-up. The AMVCAs also presents a unique opportunity for the world to see and experience Africa beyond the headlines, telling its own story and celebrating its best storytellers.”

Films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition are eligible to be entered for the AMVCAs. Also, all films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCA if they are broadcast or publicly screened or exhibited during the period of 1 April 2018 to 30 November 2019.

Entry guidelines below:

Prepare a 5-minute-long showreel for your online submission

Log on to the Africa Magic website. Click on the AMVCA Seventh edition banner which will take you to a submissions page.

Fill out the submission forms and upload the clip. A unique reference number will be allocated to each completed online submission

Please ensure the video edit represents the category of entry and is under 300mb

Quoting your unique reference number, send a hard drive of the submitted project to one of the following, based on your region:

Nigeria

Busola Komolafe

Africa Magic

No 4 Industrial Street, Ilupeju

South Africa

Mathapedi Dhlamini

Magic Center 137 Bram Fischer Dr, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194

Kenya

Margaret Mathore

2nd floor, MNET offices

Local Production Studio

Jamhuri Grounds off Ngong road

Nairobi Kenya

For digital file delivery mechanism, entry guidelines & additional information please visit our website at www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA.

The seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

Vanguard