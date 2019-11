AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Kalu scores decisive goal as Nigeria beat Benin Republic 2-1

Samuel Kalu on Wednesday shot Nigeria to the top of Group L of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Recall that the visitors had taken a surprise lead as early as the third minute of the game through Stephane Sessegnon.

READ ALSO:

The Super Eagles however rallied and got the equaliser through Victor Osimhen in the 45th minute from the penalty spot as the score ended 1-1 at the end of the first half.

Thanks to Kalu who was introduced in the second half, Nigeria made sure of the three points for the Eagles in the 63rd minute.

This was after Kalu went on a solo run, dazzling in between three defenders before burying the ball at the far right corner of the post.

In the other Group L game also played on Wednesday, Sierra Leone failed to beat Lesotho in Freetown as the game ended 1-1.