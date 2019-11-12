Adeyemi makes case for leadership courses in school curriculum

By Yinka Latona

WORRIED by the prevailing leadership crisis in the country which is traceable to the monarchical system of leadership adopted over the years in the Nigerian system, the founder of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi has advocated the introduction of leadership courses in Nigerian school curriculum.

This was the assertion of the founder and senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Rev. Sam Adeyemi at its just concluded annual Excellence in Leadership Conference, ELC, tagged: ‘Great Leadership’.

Adeyemi lamented that most leaders in positions of authority in the country assume leadership roles with the wrong understanding of the concept of leadership because instead of seeing leadership as an avenue for service, they see it as an avenue to be served.

According to him, “it is important to discuss and restructure the leadership templates being used in the country.”

The soft spoken life coach emphasised that in tackling the leadership challenges that have hindered the growth and development of Nigeria and African continent, there is the urgent need for the government to introduce leadership courses in the academic curriculum, stressing that it is important for all leaders at all cadres to embrace honesty, integrity, character and competence.

In his words: “The emphasis globally now is on leadership not position, when you bring the definition of leadership to how to influence others, then you realise that leadership happens at all levels.

“The leadership issues in Nigeria have to be addressed at the top and bottom. How many leadership schools do we have in Nigeria? Where is the leadership in the school curriculum? It’s not there and it is a skill that needs to be learned so that we do not struggle for those skills later in life.”

“We need to get to a place where we beat self centeredness out of us. We focus more on self success, when it comes to collective success we are bad and that is leadership.

“How deliberate is our government in securing the future? Where is the leadership as a subject in our schools’ curriculum? Our government must rise up and rejig our current school systems. Somethings have to give way if we must play among the comity of nations,” Adeyemi stated.

