Adeyemi College begins degree courses in Political Science, Theatre Arts

With effect from the 2019/2020 academic session, Adeyemi College of Education will commence admitting students into the newly-approved degree courses in Political Science and Theatre Arts.

The Provost of the college, Dr Samuel Akintunde said that the college was awaiting approval of the Senate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to also commence degree programmes in Music, Computer Science, Language Arts and African Languages.

Akintunde also said that the dream of having the college converted to a university would soon be realised.

He said that he was in touch with relevant stakeholders, elected political office holders and traditional rulers from the state on the matter.

Akintunde who was appointed as Provost of the institution a year ago by President Muhammadu Buhari said the college had been able to implement the proposed entrepreneurship skills acquisition for students of the college.

Addressing newsmen, the Provost noted that “this will earn the college graduates a better future after school.

“As at today, students can tell you their experience with the skill acquisition programme. We have been able to engage them to acquire some skills.

“At least the rudiments of some ventures to which they can later on, if necessary, go into in order to better their lives.

He noted that his vision for college graduates was for them to be employers of labour and not job seekers.

The provost said he was happy that entrepreneurship programmes the college embarked on were already impacting on the students noting that apart from having a certificate from the college, the students would have acquired skills relevant to their survival outside the school through entrepreneurship programmes.

He gave an assurance that the welfare of students and staff of the college were uppermost in his mind.

The Provost listed his challenges to include funding, rumour mongering, decayed infrastructure, poor electricity supply and poor road network.