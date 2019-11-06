A foremost leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Segun Adewale popularly known as Aeroland, has hailed the appeal court for upholding the tribunal verdict that returned Senator Biodun Olujimi back to the Senate.

Adewale expressed optimism, that hope is not totally lost in the Nigeria’s judicial system.

While congratulating Olujimi, he urged the former Senate Spokesperson, Prince Dayo Adeyeye to accept the final verdict, and take the judgement in good faith.

Adewale said further that, now that Senator Olujimi has been returned to the Senate, the very vocal and bold Senator will continue her good work of representing her Ekiti South Senatorial district at the Senate.

He called on the Independent National electoral commission (INEC), to be more cautious in the discharge of their duties, that how could they have declared Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who polled 52,243 as against the authentic winner, Senator Biodun Olujimi with 54,894 votes. He urged them to desist from creating political logjam across the country, that they must be truly independent without any kinds of external influence.

” I am very delighted, to receive this good news that Senator Olujimi has won back her mandate, hope is not lost for our judiciary. We must therefore build on this sweet success”

“This victory is a victory for all the PDP members across Nigeria, especially the South West and Ekiti State. Assured members in the region that Senator Olujimi will team up with other leaders such as Governor Makinde to move the region forward politically”, Adewale said.

